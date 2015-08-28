Personal Trainer Regulations Have Gyms Sweating

Gyms and personal trainers across the country are watching new regulations coming from the Board of Physical Therapy in Washington, D.C. The board is preparing new guidelines that would make a registry of personal trainers and place further requirements on the industry.

Gyms fear Washington will be a testing ground for other states. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Phillip Godfrey, a medical exercise specialist in Washington, D.C. who opposes the regulations.

Guest

Phillip Godfrey, founder and CEO of Medical Exercise Trainers. He served as the head of the trade association American Society of Fitness Professionals from 2011 to 2013.

