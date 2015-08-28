Ruling Gives Unions Leverage In Negotiations With Franchises

A ruling yesterday from the National Labor Relations Board gave contract workers and employees of franchises a lot more leverage to unionize.

The NLRB’s decision gives those employees the right to negotiate a union contract not only with a franchise owner, but also with the larger parent company. It has implications in the fast food industry, which is locked in a national debate about worker pay and benefits.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg News discusses this with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

