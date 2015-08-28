Segway-Riding Cameraman Knocks Over Sprinter Usain Bolt

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sprinter Usain Bolt can beat just about anybody, except a man on a Segway scooter. Bolt outran American Justin Gatlin in the 200-meter World Championship. But then a cameraman riding a Segway lost control and crashed into him. Bolt was knocked down. He later joked that his rival, Gatlin, must have paid the cameraman to do that. Gatlin replied that if that was true, quote, "I want my money back. He didn't complete the job."