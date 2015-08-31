Greensboro Grasshoppers Honor Miss Babe Ruth

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A minor league baseball team gave one of their legends quite the send-off. Miss Babe Ruth, the bat dog for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, is retiring after nine seasons, which means she's been carrying out game balls and retrieving bats for 63 dog years. This past weekend, Miss Babe Ruth was driven around the field perched on a red convertible. But the home run - Babe's ball bucket will go to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.