U.S. Open Women's Finals Tickets Sell Out Before Men's

Published August 31, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Serena Williams of the United States hits a ball during a practice session prior to the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2015 in New York City. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images for the USTA)
The U.S. open gets underway today, and there’s a buzz in the air as Serena Williams tries to complete her first Grand Slam – winning all four major tennis competitions in one season.

For what is believed to be the first time in history, tickets for the women’s final sold out before tickets for the men’s final. Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News for a look at the U.S. Open and women’s tennis through a business lens.

