Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be the next thing President Obama renames just because he wants to.

WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago, in association with Urgent Haircut Productions, Doug They Call The Wind Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to the crew at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: B.J. Liederman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Robin Lin (ph) this week with Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO's Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator's Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Mr. Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT, WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME is Colonel Mike Danforth.

Now, panel, what will President Obama rename next? Adam Felber...

ADAM FELBER: After their hugely disappointing season, where all the experts thought they had every advantage, but they still couldn't get it done, Obama will rename the Washington Nationals the Washington Boehners.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: President Obama has decided to rename Trump Tower, but he's holding his options open. It's either going to be Hillary House or Bernie Bungalow.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: In the spirit of naming Denali, he is going to change the name of Washington, D.C., to the original name known to the Piscataway Indians of that area, Nacachaconna (ph), which means swamp where nothing happens.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if the president does any of those things, we will ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Adam Felber, Amy Dickinson, and Tom Bodett. Thanks to everyone at Louisville Public Media and to our fantastic audience here at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Thanks, all of you at home for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week, back in Chicago. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.