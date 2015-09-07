© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Congress Returns To A Full Plate Of Contentious Issues

Published September 7, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT

With the Iran nuclear deal all but locked up for President Obama, Congress still faces an uncommonly busy month. Lawmakers return from recess on Tuesday with a government shutdown looming, as well as questions about the United States’ debt limit and the Highway Trust Fund.  NPR’s Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about where lawmakers’ priorities lie.

Guests

