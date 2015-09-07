Congress Returns To A Full Plate Of Contentious Issues

With the Iran nuclear deal all but locked up for President Obama, Congress still faces an uncommonly busy month. Lawmakers return from recess on Tuesday with a government shutdown looming, as well as questions about the United States’ debt limit and the Highway Trust Fund. NPR’s Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about where lawmakers’ priorities lie.

Guests

Domenico Montanaro, politics editor at NPR. He tweets @domenicoNPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.