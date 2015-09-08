As Violence Continues, Ukraine Parliament To Welcome NATO Chief

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, will make his first visit to Ukraine later this month. The planned visit comes as Ukraine and Russia face a December deadline to fully implement a ceasefire agreement signed in Minsk in February.

The fighting with separatists and their Russian allies, however, has not halted, though Ukrainian officials claim some slowing since another ceasefire agreement meant to bolster the Minsk agreement went into effect at the start of September.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Ukraine parliamentarian Olga Bielkova.

Olga Bielkova, member of Ukrainian parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, Ukraine’s governing party.

