Glass Shortage Causing Issues For Skyscraper Developers

If you live in a city, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a high-rise going up this summer. U.S. construction spending is at its highest level in more than seven years. The New York Building Congress trade organization found that in New York City, for example, construction of new office space is at a 25-year high.

But there’s a hitch. Developers are struggling with a shortage of one of the main materials used for skyscrapers – glass. Jason Bellini, senior producer with The Wall Street Journal, discussed the consequences of this with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer and video reporter with The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

