© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Glass Shortage Causing Issues For Skyscraper Developers

Published September 8, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
The Bank of America Plaza is pictured in Dallas, Texas. (Ciocci/Flickr)
The Bank of America Plaza is pictured in Dallas, Texas. (Ciocci/Flickr)

If you live in a city, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a high-rise going up this summer. U.S. construction spending is at its highest level in more than seven years. The New York Building Congress trade organization found that in New York City, for example, construction of new office space is at a 25-year high.

But there’s a hitch. Developers are struggling with a shortage of one of the main materials used for skyscrapers – glass. Jason Bellini, senior producer with The Wall Street Journal, discussed the consequences of this with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer and video reporter with The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.