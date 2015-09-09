Inside The Fight Between The NFL And The Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s four-game suspension over under-inflated footballs in last season’s AFC title game was overturned by a federal judge last week, letting him start the season with his team tomorrow.

A blockbuster report in ESPN The Magazine traces the lines between this controversy, called Deflategate, and an earlier fight the league had with the Patriots known as Spygate, which involved accusations that the Patriots videotaped the signals of opposing coaches.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with one of the authors of the piece, Don Van Natta.

Guest

Don Van Natta, senior writer with ESPN The Magazine. He tweets @DVNJr.

