Justice Department To Target More Individuals For White Collar Crime

The Justice Department issued new guidelines Wednesday aimed at prioritizing the prosecution of individual employees, not just the companies, involved in white collar crime.

The new rules were issued in a memo to federal prosecutors, and come after years of criticism that the Department of Justice has not held Wall Street executives accountable for criminal activities.

NPR senior business editorMarilyn Geewax joins Here & Now‘s Megna Chakrabarti to discuss the new guidelines.

Marilyn Geewax, NPR senior business editor. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

