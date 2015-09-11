SodaStream Leaves The West Bank

SodaStream, maker of the carbonated drink device, is slated to pull out of the West Bank next week, and move operations to Southern Israel.

The company, which is Israeli-owned but employs hundreds of Palestinians, has been the target of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement, which opposes Israelis doing business in the occupied territories.

SodaStream’s CEO has condemned the movement but says that is not the reason for the company’s move from the West Bank, nor for its drop in stock prices and revenue.

Tia Goldenberghas been covering the story for the Associated Press, and discusses the company’s move with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

