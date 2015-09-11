Unsympathetic Officer Writes Speeding Driver Another Ticket

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in my family know this story. I was a teenager and got stopped driving 85 in a 30. I had no good reason. In all fairness, when a state trooper in Vermont pulled over a driver, he had a reason. He was going 112 miles per hour but explained that he was in a rush - to get to court - to respond to a speeding ticket. The unsympathetic officer wrote him another. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.