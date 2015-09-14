© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Airbus Opens First U.S. Factory In Alabama

Published September 14, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
A model of an Airbus A320 jetliner is seen as Allan McArtor, Airbus Group, Inc. Chairman and CEO, speaks at a press conference in Mobile, Alabama, on September 13, 2015. Airbus will inaugurate its first US manufacturing facility on September 14. (Nicholas Kamm/Getty)
The French plane maker Airbus opens its first factory in the U.S. today. The $600 million plant in Mobile, Alabama, is touted as a solution to the company’s need to expand low-cost production to meet a major backlog in demand. It also boldly bids for market share in the territory of Airbus’s American rival, Boeing.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with CBS News’ Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger about the impact of this factory.

