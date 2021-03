The first portable museum audio tour created in Amsterdam in 1952 was revolutionary. Today, new technologies are continuing to change the museumgoer’s experience. It’s all part of how museums are imagining the future to stay relevant in a digital world. Andrea Shea from Here & Now contributor WBUR reports.

This story is part of a WBUR series called “Arts Forward“

Reporter

Andrea Shea, arts reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @asheaarts.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.