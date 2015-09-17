Excruciating But Mysterious Eye Pain: Can Patients Find Relief?

Imagine this: eye pain so severe that suicide seems a reasonable option. And now, imagine that in addition to that pain, doctors don’t take you seriously – because they don’t see a thing wrong.

That’s the situation faced by people around the world who are afflicted with an unusual, little understood and inexplicably painful eye condition that may somehow be related to dry eye, but is severe enough to force sufferers to retreat from every aspect of daily life.

Science writer Bryn Nelson explores the condition in his article “In the Blink of An Eye,” which appears in a recent issue of the online journal Mosaic. Nelson speaks with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the condition, as well as an innovative physician who is revolutionizing treatment for sufferers.

Guest

Bryn Nelson, Seattle-based science writer. He tweets @SeattleBryn.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.