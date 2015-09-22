© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Brian Williams Gets A Second Chance

Published September 22, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT

The former NBC Nightly News anchor, Brian Williams, returns to the air on Tuesday for the first time since he was suspended six months ago for fabricating aspects of his reporting.

Now an MSNBC breaking news reporter, Williams will be leading the network’s coverage of Pope Francis’s visit to the U.S.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why Williams, unlike previous disgraced journalists, is being given a second chance.

