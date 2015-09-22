Senior Housing Answers Needs Of Aging Asian-Americans

It’s a dilemma many American families confront: when to ask mom or pop if they’re ready to move into an old folks’ home.

For newer Americans, the very idea often clashes with cultural expectations. A for-profit senior housing chain and a Seattle nonprofit are separately investing millions of dollars to expand senior living options specifically geared for Chinese elders. The demand for this housing reflects changing attitudes among Asian immigrant families about how to give and receive care in old age.

Tom Banse, with Here & Now contributor Northwest News network, reports from Seattle.

Video Extra: A Proposal For Senior Living Option In Washingtion

