Remembering 'Yogi-isms': The Yankee Catcher's Many Nuggets Of Wisdom

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

We have been saying Yogi-isms around the office all day.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: It's deja vu all over again.

MCEVERS: And at some point, it hit us. Yogi really did have nuggets of wisdom for, like, every situation. About learning...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: You can observe a lot by watching.

MCEVERS: About time...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: It gets late early out here.

MCEVERS: Fan mail...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: Never answer an anonymous letter.

MCEVERS: Oh, and sleeping...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: I usually take a 2-hour nap from 1 to 4.

MCEVERS: And of course, traveling...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Why buy good luggage? You only use it when you travel.

MCEVERS: Now, some question if Yogi Berra actually said all of the Yogi-isms he's credited with. Even Yogi himself did...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: I didn't really say everything I said.

MCEVERS: So if you think...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: We made too many wrong mistakes.

MCEVERS: Just remember...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: If the world were perfect, it wouldn't be.

MCEVERS: ...Some of the ALL THINGS CONSIDERED staff with their tribute to Yogi Berra. Thanks guys. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.