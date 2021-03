Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Seattle today to meet with tech and business leaders. It’s a crowd that already knows a lot about doing business in China: the risks, as well as the opportunities.

Carolyn Adolph, from Here & Now contributor KUOW in Seattle, reports.

Guest

Carolyn Adolph, economy reporter at KUOW Public Radio in Seattle. She tweets @carolynadolph.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.