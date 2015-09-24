Remembering England's Most Illustrious Choir Director

Sir David Willcocks died at his home in Cambridge, England on Sept. 17 at the age of 95. A conductor, organist, composer and arranger, Sir David was the music director of music at King’s College, Cambridge, for 17 years and spent 38 years as head of the Bach Choir.

He also worked with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir as well and the Rolling Stones. Sir David won a Grammy Award and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his contributions to the world of music.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with him in December 2007, and today we revisit that conversation.

