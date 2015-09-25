What Boehner's Resignation Means For Washington

House Speaker John Boehner will resign from leadership and from Congress at the end of October. His announcement came a day after he shed tears standing next to Pope Francis in Washington and nearly five years after he took the lead of a divided Republican caucus in the House.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro about what fueled Boehner’s resignation.

Guest

Domenico Montanaro, NPR’s lead editor for politics and digital audience. He tweets @DomenicoNPR.

