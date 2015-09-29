DJ Session: Soundtrack For A Recovery

For this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with KCRW DJ Anne Litt. Anne has been off the air waves for a while following a ski accident last winter. She shares some music that caught her ear during her recovery.

“These are really the artists that kept me going and have me most excited about being back on the air,” she said.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs From The Segment

Julia Holter, “Feel You”

[Youtube]

Superhumanoids, “Norwegian Black Metal”

[Youtube]

Fool’s Gold, “Wildflower”

[Youtube]

Thundercat, “Them Changes”

[Youtube]

Guest

Anne Litt, DJ at KCRW. She tweets @anne_litt.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.