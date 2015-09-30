© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Protected Intersection' For Bikes Opens In Salt Lake City

Published September 30, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Salt Lake City's new protected intersection is pictured in this aerial photo. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City's Transportation Division)
“Protected intersections,” designed to prevent car-bicycle collisions, have long existed in the Netherlands, but they are just catching on in the U.S.

After a former video game maker in Oregon created a video (below) explaining the design, one was recently built in Davis, California, and another in Salt Lake City, Utah, and plans are being discussed in cities across the country.

Here & Now’s Robin Young discusses the new protected intersection with Robin Hutcheson, Salt Lake City’s transportation director, and Jennifer Dill, director of the National Institute for Transportation & Communities at Portland State University.

Guests

