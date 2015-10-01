© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin Manufacturing Jobs Caught In Congressional Fight

Published October 1, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT

In addition to mulling a move of its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut, General Electric has announced it will close a gas engine plant in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and move the 350 jobs to Canada.

Last year, President Obama touted the plant as a proud example of American manufacturing. GE says its closing the Waukesha plant due to Congress’s failure to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly discusses the impending plant closure and layoffs with Here & Nows Robin Young.

US President Barack Obama tours the General Electric Waukesha Gas Engines facility on January 30, 2014 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The President is expected to discuss taking executive action to enhance reform of job training programs. GE's Waukesha gas engines plant, is a facility that employs around 700 people and manufactures natural gas engines. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) President Barack Obama toured the General Electric Waukesha Gas Engines facility in 2014 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The company has just announced they will pull over 300 manufacturing jobs at the Waukesha facility. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
