Hurricane Joaquin May Miss U.S. But Multiple Weather Systems Pose Concerns

Computer models are now showing a shrinking likelihood that Joaquin will make landfall in the U.S., even as the hurricane batters the Bahamas with heavy winds, rain and coastal flooding. The National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm is “extremely dangerous.”

Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that even if Joaquin moves offshore and doesn’t make landfall, there are three weather systems that continue to cause dangerous winds, rainfall and potential flooding for the U.S. Eastern seaboard.

Guest

Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel. He tweets @TWCBryan.

