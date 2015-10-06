CDC: More Hospitals Are Helping Mothers Breastfeed

The introduction of infant formula led many women to stop breastfeeding in the 1950s and ’60s. It has taken decades, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say breastfeeding rates are on the rise.

Although it’s the most natural way to feed babies, and there is a scientific consensus on the benefits of breastfeeding, it can be extremely difficult for some mothers.

In a new report out today, the CDC takes a look at the pivotal role hospitals have played in helping women breastfeed. The report also delves into how crucial continued support is once women are sent home from the hospital.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, KJZZ’s Kate Sheehy, a breastfeeding mother herself, reports on lactation specialists who help nursing mothers.

Guest

Kate Sheehy, reporter and producer with KJZZ in Phoenix. She tweets @khsheehy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.