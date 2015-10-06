Two Fantasy Sports Companies Engulfed In Scandal

Two major, rival fantasy sports companies—FanDuel and DraftKings—are barring their employees from betting on fantasy games, amid allegations of insider trading.

This comes after an employee at DraftKings admitted to accidentally releasing valuable data, such as what players the majority of participants were betting on, ahead of the third week of N.F.L games. That employee won $350,000 at rival site, FanDuel, the same week.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with WBUR’s Curt Nickisch about how the scandal is raising questions about the unregulated industry.

New York Times: Scandal Erupts in Unregulated World of Fantasy Sports

Guest

Curt Nickisch, WBUR’s business and technology reporter. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

