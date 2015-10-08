Remembering The 1905 Nashville Streetcar Protest

Fifty years before Rosa Parks helped spark the modern civil rights movement by refusing to give up her seat in the colored section of a city bus to a white passenger, the African-American community in Nashville, Tennessee, took a bold stand – with a dash of entrepreneurial spirit – against Jim Crow laws on their streetcars. Nina Cardona from Here & Now contributor WPLN has the story.

Nina Cardona, reporter and host of All Things Considered at Nashville Public Radio.

