Rep. Mo Brooks: McCarthy Not Conservative Enough For House Speaker

In an unexpected announcement Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dropped out of the race to succeed John Boehner as House speaker.

Although the Republican representative from California was expected to win, his support was undermined Wednesday night when the Freedom Caucus, a 40-member conservative splinter group, endorsed Republican Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida instead.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, a member of the Freedom Caucus, for his reaction.

Guest

Mo Brooks, Republican congressman representing Alabama’s 5th congressional district. He tweets @RepMoBrooks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.