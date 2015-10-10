Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

O'ROURKE: Well, I've got some inside information about this I really can't reveal. But it has to do with Bernie Sanders and all I can really say is call me Bernadette.

O'ROURKE: Well, I've got some inside information about this I really can't reveal. But it has to do with Bernie Sanders and all I can really say is call me Bernadette.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Not seeing that, P.J., but we'll see. Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Hillary Clinton will finally reveal the truth behind her emails. Turns out she was the Nigerian prince.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: In a panic over predicted low viewership, CNN invites Donald Trump to participate.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, HOST:

Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to P.J. O'Rourke, Amy Dickinson and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to you for listening, and we will see you next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.