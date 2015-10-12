Dell Buying EMC For $67 Billion In Largest-Ever Tech Takeover

Dell and the private equity firm Silver Lake said today that they would buy the data storage company EMC for $67 billion, in what is being called the biggest technology industry takeover ever. This comes after Dell’s chief executive Michael Dell took the personal computer maker private two years ago.

It’s an effort to reinvent the company, as the market for personal computers has been changing rapidly. Ali Velshi of Al Jazeera America discusses the deal with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America. He tweets @AliVelshi.

