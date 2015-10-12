© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dell Buying EMC For $67 Billion In Largest-Ever Tech Takeover

Published October 12, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
The Dell logo is displayed on the exterior of the new Dell research and development facility on October 19, 2011 in Santa Clara, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Dell and the private equity firm Silver Lake said today that they would buy the data storage company EMC for $67 billion, in what is being called the biggest technology industry takeover ever. This comes after Dell’s chief executive Michael Dell took the personal computer maker private two years ago.

It’s an effort to reinvent the company, as the market for personal computers has been changing rapidly. Ali Velshi of Al Jazeera America discusses the deal with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

