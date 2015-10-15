Territorial Owl Swoops Down On Joggers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's like the old movie, "The Birds," except that instead of many attacking birds, there's one. An owl is attacking runners on a trail in Bethesda, Md. The trail is near Washington favored by super-fit residents in the nation's capital. At least three were attacked and scratched by the owl. Rather than hunt the attacker, officials have posted a warning sign. Officials explain owls are territorial. And who's to say the area does not belong to the bird. You are listening to MORNING EDITION.