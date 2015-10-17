Fresh Air Weekend: Justin Theroux; Randall Park; 'Bloom County'; 'The Assassin'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

As One Of 'The Leftovers,' Actor Justin Theroux Explores Loss And Spirituality: In the HBO series, Theroux is a man trying to make sense of the disappearance of 2 percent of the world's population. He describes Season 2 as moving into "spiritual territory."

Actor Randall Park Says 'Fresh Off The Boat' Is Comedy Without The Cliché:The Asian-American actor is determined to "do good by the community" in his work. He says the ABC comedy steers clear of "easy" and "tired" racist jokes.

'Bloom County' And Opus The Penguin Return After A 25-Year Hiatus: Comic strip creator Berkeley Breathed tells Fresh Air's Sam Briger that a 2008 letter from author Harper Lee inspired him to re-launch his famous strip on Facebook. It's now called Bloom County 2015.

'The Assassin' Conjures Ancient China, With Exquisite Control And Composition: Filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien dips into the Chinese martial-arts genre with his latest film. Reviewer Justin Chang says The Assassin might be one of the most "entrancingly beautiful" action movies ever made.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

