Is There A Chill For Tech Startup IPOs?

This year, only 14 percent of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the U.S. were done by tech companies. That’s the smallest percentage since at least the mid-1990s, according to Dealogic.

The valuation of the document-sharing company Dropbox Inc. ballooned to $10 billion early last year, but now, investment bankers caution that the company most likely won’t be able to go public at that amount.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about what the journal is calling a “chill” for tech IPOs.

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

