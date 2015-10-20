© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Is There A Chill For Tech Startup IPOs?

Published October 20, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston delivers a keynote speech during the New Economy Summit 2015 in Tokyo on April 7, 2015. Investment bankers have recently cautioned that the company might not be able to go public at $10 billion despite having boosted its valuation to that sum early last year. (Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images)
Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston delivers a keynote speech during the New Economy Summit 2015 in Tokyo on April 7, 2015. Investment bankers have recently cautioned that the company might not be able to go public at $10 billion despite having boosted its valuation to that sum early last year. (Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images)

This year, only 14 percent of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the U.S. were done by tech companies. That’s the smallest percentage since at least the mid-1990s, according to Dealogic.

The valuation of the document-sharing company Dropbox Inc. ballooned to $10 billion early last year, but now, investment bankers caution that the company most likely won’t be able to go public at that amount.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about what the journal is calling a “chill” for tech IPOs.

