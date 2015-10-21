© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could California Ease Its Drought By Capturing More Rain?

Published October 21, 2015 at 1:20 PM CDT
Heavy rains and large surf pounded the West Coast as a product of El Nino in December 2002. Another El Nino is supposed to hit the area, leaving many wondering how to store the rain for drier times. Here, Encinitas fireman Mike Kemp adjusts his hood as a wave crashes over a sea wall December 20, 2002 in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California as firemen worked to help clear flooded buildings. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Heavy rains and large surf pounded the West Coast as a product of El Nino in December 2002. Another El Nino is supposed to hit the area, leaving many wondering how to store the rain for drier times. Here, Encinitas fireman Mike Kemp adjusts his hood as a wave crashes over a sea wall December 20, 2002 in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California as firemen worked to help clear flooded buildings. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

The predicted El Niño that would bring heavy rainfall to California won’t bring an end to the drought there, so the state is looking for better ways to conserve and manage water. Los Angeles and other cities across the country are looking at ways to capture rainwater to add it to the water supply.

Robert Glennon is a professor of law and public policy at the University of Arizona and author of the book “Unquenchable: America’s Water Crisis and What to Do About It.” Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with him about how California can go about capturing rainwater.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.