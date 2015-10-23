Philadelphia Publication To Give $10,000 To A Random Mayoral Race Voter

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Voter turnout is a concern all over the country. But in one city, trudging to the polls for a mayoral election just got more rewarding. The online publication Philadelphia Citizen is sponsoring a kind of lottery, offering a $10,000 prize to one lucky voter. A polling place will be chosen at random and the prize money given to a random voter. As one organizer told the Philadelphia Inquirer, desperate times require desperate measures. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.