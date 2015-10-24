Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict, now that we know he is not running for president, what will Joe Biden do next.

Now, panel, what is next for Vice President Joe Biden? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: He's now going to run as a Republican, finally giving the Republicans a candidate that only sometimes speaks nonsense.

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: After successfully and creepily rubbing the shoulders of the defense secretary's wife, Biden will open a massage parlor called Massage and VP.

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: He's going to do pretty much what he does now, except at the front of a Wal-Mart.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if Joe Biden does any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Faith Salie and Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal and we will see you next week in Des Moines, Iowa.

(APPLAUSE)

