UAW And GM Reach Agreement, Avoiding Strike

Published October 26, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
The General Motors world headquarters building is shown September 17, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. GM was able to reach an agreement with the United Auto Workers before the midnight strike deadline and last week posted a record $3.1 billion in adjusted operating profits for July-September of this year. (Pugliano/Getty Images)
The General Motors world headquarters building is shown September 17, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. GM was able to reach an agreement with the United Auto Workers before the midnight strike deadline and last week posted a record $3.1 billion in adjusted operating profits for July-September of this year. (Pugliano/Getty Images)

United Auto Workers members will vote Wednesday on a tentative deal the union reached with General Motors late yesterday. The deal includes “significant gains and job security protections,” according to a union statement, though not many details were released.

The deal comes after GM last week posted a record $3.1 billion in adjusted operating profits for July-September of this year, beating analysts’ expectations. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses this with CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

