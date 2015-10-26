© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why There Are Still So Few Women In Science

Published October 26, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Eileen Pollack, one of the first women to get a degree in physics from Yale, is author of "The Only Woman in the Room." (Michele McDonald)
Eileen Pollack, one of the first women to get a degree in physics from Yale, is author of "The Only Woman in the Room." (Michele McDonald)

Here’s a question for every woman who’s ever loved science but didn’t pursue it as a career: Why? Eileen Pollack has wrestled with that question for most of her life, and she tried to find the answer in her new book, “The Only Woman in the Room: Why Science Is Still a Boys’ Club.” Pollack spoke with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti, originally on Radio Boston.

Book Excerpt: ‘The Only Woman In The Room’

By Eileen Pollack

Excerpted from THE ONLY WOMAN IN THE ROOM by Eileen Pollack. Copyright © 2015 by Eileen Pollack. Reprinted with permission from Beacon Press.

