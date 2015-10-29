© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP Debate Economics: From Flat Taxes To Carly Fiorina's Recession Claim

Published October 29, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Presidential candidates Carly Fiorina (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the CNBC Republican Presidential Debate. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Presidential candidates Carly Fiorina (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the CNBC Republican Presidential Debate. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NPR’s senior business editor Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss some of the economic terms that came up in last night’s GOP debate, from Ted Cruz’s flat tax plan and push for the gold standard, to Carly Fiorina’s claim that 92 percent of jobs lost during the recession belonged to women.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.