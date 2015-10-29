GOP Debate Economics: From Flat Taxes To Carly Fiorina's Recession Claim

NPR’s senior business editor Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss some of the economic terms that came up in last night’s GOP debate, from Ted Cruz’s flat tax plan and push for the gold standard, to Carly Fiorina’s claim that 92 percent of jobs lost during the recession belonged to women.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.