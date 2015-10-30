Apps Fuel TV's Latest Attempts At Quiz Shows

Television audiences love quiz shows, and networks are still in search for a modern quiz show that can match the popularity of the classics like Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy!

NBC is taking another stab at the market with the upcoming show "QuizUp America," which is based off the popular app QuizUp. The network's previous attempt at a quiz show, "Million Second Quiz," was also an app-television hybrid.

NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about this latest venture into the quiz show market.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic at NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.