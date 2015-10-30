© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Blimp That Split Ended Up In Two

By David Greene
Published October 30, 2015 at 6:53 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with an update on a military surveillance blimp that broke loose over Maryland and Pennsylvania this week, ripping power lines and generally causing chaos. The blimp is part of the Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System. Wow. You can just call that JLENS. It's a high-tech program, but AP is reporting state troopers had a low-tech solution to get the blimp out of the trees. They shot it and deflated it. A U.S. Army captain says, the blimp is in two, quote, "mostly intact pieces." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

