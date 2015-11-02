Calif. Teen Prodigy Who Published 2 Books Insists He's Not Special

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of an overachiever. Moshe Kai Cavalin of California says he's nothing special, which is sort of true. Many people have published two books as he did, except he's done it by age 17. He earned a bachelor's degree from UCLA and is seeking a master's in cybersecurity. He's also working for NASA in his spare time. Not only that, California's legal driving age is 18, meaning that next year he can even drive by himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.