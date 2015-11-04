© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
E.Coli Outbreak Linked To Pacific Northwest Chipotle Restaurants

Published November 4, 2015 at 12:34 PM CST
Signage hangs from a closed Chipotle restaurant in Portland, Ore., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. Chipotle voluntarily closed down 43 of its locations in Washington and the Portland area as a precaution after an E. coli outbreak linked to six of its restaurants in the two states has sickened 37 people. (Don Ryan/AP Photo)
The restaurant chain Chipotle has closed 43 restaurants in the Pacific Northwest after health officials say 37 people were sickened with E. coli bacteria that’s been traced to Chipotle restaurants in Washington and Oregon.

Officials think the bacteria was probably in the fresh produce the restaurant uses.

Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America, about how such contamination makes its way into the supply chain.

