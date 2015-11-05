© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
With Release Of Full Text, New Details In Trade Deal Emerge

Published November 5, 2015 at 12:33 PM CST

New details on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal are emerging as the Obama administration released a full draft of the agreement Thursday.

Vietnam will extend labor concessions to its workers as part of the deal. The plan would give laborers in the communist country the ability to strike and unionize.

The U.S. Congress now has a window to review the pact. NPR’s Marilyn Geewax discusses the details of the deal with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

