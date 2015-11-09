In Nashville, Songwriting Therapy For Veterans Who Were Sexually Assauted
Thousands of women in the military report being sexually assaulted each year. In fact, the number is rising.
When those women return to civilian life, they might seek counseling at a local Veterans Affairs clinic. In Nashville, there’s now a kind of supplemental therapy that’s distinctly Music City. It’s a program that pairs survivors of sexual assault with songwriters, who help put their stories to music.
Emily Siner of Here & Now contributor WPLN in Nashville explains more about what goes on inside this particular Veterans Affairs center.
- Emily Siner, reporter with WPLN Nashville Public Radio. She tweets @SinerSays.
