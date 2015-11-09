© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York Public Library To Defend Its Sorting Title

Published November 9, 2015 at 6:11 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This week marks a World Series for librarians. The New York Public Library claims the world's fastest book sorting system, which will be tested against the King County Library system in Washington state. In a rematch last year, according to The New York Times, New York won, sorting 12,750 books an hour on a conveyor system. For those who aren't familiar, this is sort of like a Google search if all your search hits were printed out first. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.