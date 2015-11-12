© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tim Nugent, 'Father Of Accessibility,' Dies At 92

Published November 12, 2015 at 12:33 PM CST
Tim Nugent, head of the paraplegics program at the University of Illinois instructs Glen Perkins, 24, of Morocco, Ind., in how to get in a chair by using only his arms, March 7, 1952. Perkins served two years in The U.S. Navy. He was severely injured in an automobile accident after being discharged from service. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)
Tim Nugent, head of the paraplegics program at the University of Illinois instructs Glen Perkins, 24, of Morocco, Ind., in how to get in a chair by using only his arms, March 7, 1952. Perkins served two years in The U.S. Navy. He was severely injured in an automobile accident after being discharged from service. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Tim Nugent, known as “the father of accessibility” at the University of Illinois in Urbana, died Wednesday. Nugent is credited with fighting for people with disability laws and advocating for accessibility laws.

His advocacy dates back to the late 1940s, helping veterans returning from World War II. He started the University of Illinois’ Department of Rehabilitation Education Services and created the wheelchair athletics program. He also advocated for curb cuts and wheelchair-accessible buses on campus. Many of his ideas have been adopted nationally.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at his life and national impact.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.