Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we'll ask our panelists to predict once this Christmas cup thing is behind us, what will be the next big controversy at Starbucks?

Now, panel, what'll be Starbucks' next controversy? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Starbucks lashes back and cancels pumpkin spice lattes. White America explodes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Claiming that the grande latte is a form of fat shaming, protesters will demand that Starbucks change the name to whole lotta (ph) love latte.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Next controversy will happen when Starbucks announces its brew of the day is going to be a dark Colombian, causing Donald Trump to say, see, if you'd only let me build that wall.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll you ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Roxanne Roberts, Maz Jobrani. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you all next week right here.